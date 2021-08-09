Arson attacks and gangs have left the Liverpool neighborhood on edge ahead of a late-night business opening.

Some residents in a Liverpool suburb are concerned about plans for a shop to open as late as 3 a.m. on some evenings, citing arson and anti-social behavior.

Citizens’ and ward councillors’ comments to Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee reveal a variety of residents’ concerns in Dingle’s Cockburn Street.

Arson assaults on a children’s play area, as well as an increase in gangs generating problems for neighbors, have resulted in increased police deployments in the region.

Tesco shopper’s ingenious technique to acquire free yellow sticker items The problems were brought to light after the operators of a new dessert cafe approached the council for permission to deliver till 3 a.m. on weekends.

Elite Treatz, the new business, will provide a variety of ice creams, cakes, milkshakes, and other treats.

It would only be available for walk-in clients until midnight, with a delivery-only service for the final three hours of business, according to plans filed to the council.

While the majority of residents and councillors were in favor of a new business opening in the area, some were concerned that the late-night operation of the business would exacerbate existing challenges in the neighborhood.

Ward councillors Hetty Wood and Steve Munby both stated in their contributions that while they supported the business’s opening, they believed it should close at 11 p.m. due to difficulties with crime and anti-social behavior in the vicinity.

“There is a history of ASB and youth disturbance in the neighborhood, and it is related with post 11pm opening,” they stated in a statement. A pizza shop on Mill Street in the Holylands that opened beyond 11 p.m. became a magnet for gangs of young people congregating outside, causing severe distress to the residents.

“Over the last 18 months, there has been a major increase in youth-related ASB in the Bread Streets, with increased youth workers and police assigned to the area. The natural play area opposite was recently set alight, and the hard play area has been the target of arson on several occasions.” A number of residents expressed similar concerns to the council in their testimonies, citing issues with anti-social behavior. “The summary has come to an end.”