Arsenal withdraws from the Florida Cup while Everton prepares for a trip to the United States.

Arsenal has withdrawn from this summer’s Florida Cup, leaving the tournament’s organizers “disappointed.”

Following their match against Colombian side Millonarios, Everton were set to face either Arsenal or Inter Milan in the second stage of the pre-season competition next week.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will not be competing in the event because a small number of their traveling party tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The tournament’s organizers said in a statement posted overnight UK time, “We are disappointed that Arsenal has opted not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup.”

“As we continue to make final preparations for the event, we wish the members of the Arsenal traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a rapid recovery.

“We will be in touch with fans who purchased Arsenal tickets in Orlando to discuss their options.”

With only three teams participating in the competition currently, it’s unclear how the move will alter the tournament’s format.

Everton are ready to jet out to the United States on Wednesday to compete, with new additions Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic expected to join Rafa Benitez’s squad.

A deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray, who underwent a physical with the Blues on Tuesday ahead of a prospective departure from the Bundesliga, is also close to being finalized.

After being granted an extended sabbatical following Euro 2020, Lucas Digne is expected to rejoin to the Everton setup for this tour, while Fabian Delph will miss it as a precaution after having into contact with someone who has Covid-19.