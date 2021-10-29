Arsenal has proposed a new stadium for Everton ahead of the Bramley-Moore Dock relocation.

Everton has revealed that they sought guidance from an Arsenal employee on a crucial component of the Bramley-Moore Dock project.

The club has been hard at work on constructing a new state-of-the-art home at its waterfront site since July, with a lot of updates being shared on a regular basis in recent weeks.

The Blues, on the other hand, are still working hard to ensure that their new stadium can accommodate all of their fans.

Earlier this week, an Arsenal supporter’s comment on Twitter went viral after he revealed how he took his son to his first ever Gunners match.

The youngster has autism and was having difficulty coping with the large crowds at the stadium, prompting the fan to attempt to flee.

Instead, a steward escorted the couple to a special sensory area, where they could watch the rest of the game, which was handled by Luke Howard.

After the story went viral, Arsenal received a lot of acclaim, and many supporters of other clubs have been asking if their teams provide anything similar.

When asked about this, Everton revealed that they had spoken with Arsenal’s Luke Howard ahead of their move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

The following is a tweet from the club’s Fan Services account: “Luke from Arsenal has also shown us what has worked at the Emirates so that we are fully prepared for our transfer to Bramley Moore Dock.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] if you have any further issues.”

Everton has started piling on the foundations for the North and South stands of their new stadium, while the dock filling is expected to take many months.

The entire project is expected to take three years to complete, with the Blues moving into their new home in the 2024/25 season.