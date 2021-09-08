Arsenal had a £230 million motive to spend more on acquisitions this summer than Liverpool.

For some Liverpool fans, the club’s summer transfer business, or lack thereof, has been a source of dissatisfaction.

While the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million was much praised, it occurred at the opening of the summer transfer window, and Reds fans had hoped that it would mark the start of additional activity before the start of the new Premier League season.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Liam Millar, and Kamil Grabara were all sold during the summer, and Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The lack of depth going forward was one of the main concerns, which was aggravated by the recent injuries to Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, and Harvey Elliott.

But, at least until January, Liverpool will stick with what they have in order to recapture the Premier League title they lost to Manchester City last season and compete for trophies in the Champions League.

Despite Liverpool’s injury woes last season, which saw the defensive trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all miss significant time, Jurgen Klopp guided his team through a difficult period at the turn of the year that threatened to see them miss out on European football altogether, the Reds finishing the season with a flourish and a 10-game unbeaten run.

Given how financially dependent Liverpool has become on their participation in the Champions League under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, that success cannot be overstated.

The competition, which brought the Reds about £113 million in prize money and broadcast fees when they won it in 2019, is worth at least £58 million per season to Liverpool, regardless of whether they win any. “The summary has come to an end.”