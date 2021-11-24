Arrive Early—TSA Warns Travelers Ahead of Thanksgiving of a Pre-Pandemic Level Surge

As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving Day celebrations, airports around the country are anticipating their busiest travel days since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly two years ago.

According to a Travel Agent Central study, with about 60% of the population completely vaccinated and 70% partially vaccinated, more passengers feel safe making the journey to see loved ones, with 85 percent of respondents surveyed feeling confident about travel in 2021.

Travelers should expect airport business to look the same as it did before the pandemic, according to Lisa Farbstein, a representative for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“Travelers should still arrive early at their airport since we expect travel traffic to remain near pre-pandemic levels, which means airports will be crowded as they were before the pandemic.” People should expect lineups in parking lots, airline check-in counters, and security checkpoints,” Farbstein added. “The mandated vaccinations for employees will have no influence on vacation travel.” The TSA announced on Monday that around 93 percent of its personnel had met the federal employee vaccine reporting mandate and exemption requirements by the deadline of November 22.

The TSA hired 6,000 new officers this year in anticipation for the holidays, a move that TSA spokesman Lorie Dankers said Reuters should help the agency to respond quickly to the increased number of travelers.

The TSA plans to check approximately 20 million flying passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from Friday, November 19, to Sunday, November 28. The pre-pandemic Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest in the agency’s history. It checked over 2.9 million passengers on just single day. Some of the country’s busiest airports will be prepared if this year’s numbers even come close to that level.

The nation’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will open 12 of its security lanes, according to a representative. According to The Washington Newsday, neither Los Angeles International Airport nor Denver International Airport expects pandemic-related complications.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske, however, offered a few ideas to make the travel experience go as smoothly as possible.

In a statement, he said, “I encourage that travelers pay attention to the information provided by TSA personnel at the checkpoint.” “It’s possible. This is a condensed version of the information.