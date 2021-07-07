Arriva bus driver slams into a barrier before colliding with another bus.

The moment an Arriva driver drives through a bus station barrier before plowing into another car is captured on horrifying CCTV footage.

When the bus collided with bus shelters at St Helens bus station approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, July 5, the event occurred.

Another bus, parked on the opposite side of the station, is also seen rocking from the impact of the incident.

The Arriva bus is seen gaining speed and crossing over to the railings before colliding with a shelter and colliding with another bus as it comes to a stop.

The actual reason of the occurrence is unknown, however no significant injuries are believed to have occurred.

According to a representative for Merseytravel, “Except for Stand 5, which was the most severely damaged in the event and will need to remain closed until it can be fully repaired, all stands are open as usual.

“There are detours in place for this stop, but travellers may still go to and use the bus station as usual.”

One resident described the incident as “shocking” and said they heard a “smash and then many loud booms” as the bus slammed into the barrier.

They said that other automobiles came to a halt to assist passengers exiting the bus via the emergency exit and to check on the driver’s safety.

Scott Hindley, a witness, told the ECHO: “I had just entered my room when I heard a tremendous blast followed by a shatter.

“When I saw what happened, I hurried outside to see whether everyone was okay, but other drivers were already there, assisting passengers off the bus by the side emergency exit and checking on the driver.

“The first police car arrived shortly after, and they were questioning what occurred, who was driving, and recording the aftermath as proof, but it was a shock to see it,” says the witness.

A representative for Arriva stated: “We can confirm that at around 15.05 today, an Arriva bus collided with shelters at St Helens bus station.

“We are unable to make further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation into the incident’s details.”

