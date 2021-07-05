Arriva bus collides with busy Merseyside station and becomes stranded.

Witnesses were stunned when a crowded Arriva bus slammed into a Merseyside station.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. today (Monday, July 5) when the bus collided with bus shelters at St Helens bus station, according to Arriva.

One of the bus windows was cracked, and the bus appeared to be blocked as it approached the bus stop, according to images shared with the ECHO.

One resident described the incident as “shocking” and said they heard a “smash and then many loud booms” that sounded like “a gun shot or head on collision.”

They said that other automobiles came to a halt to assist passengers exiting the bus via the emergency exit and to check on the driver’s safety.

The issue is currently being examined, according to Arriva. There have been no verified injuries.

“We can confirm an incident involving an Arriva bus making contact with shelters at St Helens bus station at around 15.05 today,” an Arriva representative said.

“We are unable to make further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation into the incident’s details.”

“I was just in my room when I heard a smash and then multiple loud booms like it was a gun shot or a head on collision,” witness Scott Hindley told the ECHO.

“I hurried outside as soon as I saw what happened to see whether everyone was okay, but other drivers were already there helping people off the bus from the side emergency exit and checking on the driver.”

“The first police car arrived shortly after, and they were questioning what occurred, who was driving, and recording the aftermath as proof, but it was a shock to see it,” says the witness.

“Can’t even figure out how he has managed that hope all is well,” one person wrote on social media.