Arrests in the Capitol Riots: A woman is accused of stealing a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Riley June Williams was charged last week by federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., with stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. It was rumored that Williams intended to sell or dispose of it.

During the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Williams, a 22-year-old home-care worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was caught on tape guiding rioters upstairs and into Congressional offices.

Williams said she never stole the laptop and pleaded not guilty to charges related to the disturbances.

Her public defender admitted that she went to the Capitol on January 6th.

She faces felony allegations of interfering, influencing, or impeding an official procedure as well as aiding or abetting the theft of government property.

According to the affidavit, Williams’ ex-boyfriend planned to ship the laptop “to a buddy in Russia, who then planned to sell the computer to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol disturbance, according to prosecutors. Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building as President Joe Biden's election victory was finally confirmed, following a speech by Donald Trump.

Just before leaving Pelosi's office, Williams allegedly recorded herself stealing the Hewett-Packard laptop. According to the complaint, Williams posted on a social networking platform, "I stole crap from Nancy Polesi [sic]," and "I took Polesis [sic]hard drives." As the FBI reviews video footage, social media posts, phone location data, and public tips, the number of people charged in the insurgency continues to rise. On June 30, the House of Representatives established a panel to investigate the attack. The only two Republicans on the committee are Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

On May 19, a bill establishing the commission was passed by the House, with every Democrat and 35 Republicans voting in favor. The bill was ultimately defeated in the Senate by a vote of 54-35.

Williams received a lot of backlash on social media after her arrest.

