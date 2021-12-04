Arrests, elections, and a year that forever transformed Liverpool

Liverpool’s political landscape was rewritten this week at a watershed moment a year after the events that threw the city’s administration into disarray.

Joe Anderson’s arrest one year ago today prompted a major shift in the political landscape that is still unfolding.

Its ramifications include a new mayor, charges that a “hidden conspiracy” controlled the Cunard Building, and the imposition of Tory-appointed commissioners on a staunchly Labour city.

In the wake of his arrest in December on accusations of bribery conspiracy and witness intimidation, Mr Anderson has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

As part of Merseyside Police’s Operation Aloft investigation into building and development contracts, around two dozen police arrived at his Old Swan property.

It happened at a time when Liverpool’s then-Mayor was receiving international news attention for the city’s roll-out of a Covid-19 city-wide testing pilot.

He was supposed to pay thanks to such efforts at a virtual council meeting that had to be held without him on December 4, 2021.

The extent of the 63-year-absence old’s was unknown at the time, but The Washington Newsday revealed it in the hours that followed.

One of five guys detained as part of Aloft that morning was the man who had been a figurehead for the city for a decade.

Their arrests came a year after those of Nick Kavanagh, the now-fired Director of Regeneration for Liverpool City Council, and city developer Elliot Lawless.

Mr Kavanagh, who was arrested on allegations of conspiracy to defraud and misconduct in a public position, has vowed to “fight to prove my innocence.”

Mr Lawless was detained on accusations of defrauding the public, bribery, and corruption, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

While their arrests had a tremendous impact on the city, the ramifications from Mr Anderson’s arrest will last for years.

The Labour Party acted promptly and placed him on administrative leave until the outcome of the police inquiry.

He declared over a week later that he would be stepping down from his duties till the end of 2020, when his first bail period would expire.

