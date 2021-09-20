Arresting people who resemble prostitutes is unjust; California lawmakers vote to repeal loitering laws.

Senators in California have voted to overturn loitering rules that targeted sex workers looking for work.

Senate Bill 357 (SB 357) would make it illegal for police officers to use loitering as evidence of sex employment, which could benefit victims of human trafficking.

Police can consider things like whether a person is talking to other pedestrians, wearing revealing clothing, or moving in certain ways as proof of intent to solicit under the present statute.

Democrats who spoke in favor of the bill noted that police officers frequently profile individuals of color and transgendered Californians and charge them with a misdemeanor.

“Arresting people who ‘look like’ sex workers is discriminatory and wrong, and it puts sex workers and trans people of color in danger,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, after the bill cleared the Assembly on Friday.

“Anti-LGBTQ and anti-racist loitering laws must be repealed. Individuals of color, sex workers, and LGBTQ people all deserve to be safe on our streets,” he continued.

In a statement, ACLU California Action, which co-sponsored the bill, stated, “SB 357 (Wiener) will remove current California law that has allowed for targeted, biased policing of communities of color and enable persons who have been convicted using this subjective law to clean their reputations.”

“The overbroad interpretation and application of this statute has resulted in disproportionate stops and arrest rates of already targeted communities for loitering with the intent to commit prostitution.”

Bill 357 has produced a schism not just between Democrats and Republicans, but also between liberals and moderates in the dominant party. The new bill, according to Republicans and moderate Democrats, might stymie law enforcement officers’ efforts to prevent or stop human trafficking.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Laguna Beach, stated of SB 357, “The unintended effect is making it more difficult to safeguard victims of child trafficking, even if it’s only a possibility, that’s not something I can accept.”

Stephany Powell, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation’s director of law enforcement training and survivor services, is concerned that the new bill may provide legal protection to sex buyers while hindering the prosecution of human traffickers.

The law will now be delivered to Governor Gavin Newsom in January for his review. SB 357, if passed, would make it legal for law enforcement agents to use loitering as proof of prostitution. Individuals who are currently serving prison sentences or who have already been sentenced can also petition the court. Brief News from Washington Newsday.