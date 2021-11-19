Arrested the man who allegedly stabbed a gas station clerk in a mask dispute.

A man was detained in Seattle on suspicion of stabbing a gas station employee who told him he needed to leave because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

According to the Seattle Police Department blotter, the suspect entered the store at 7:15 p.m. on Monday “and was quickly turned away by the clerk for not wearing a mask inside the station’s convenience store.”

The man allegedly stabbed the clerk in the chest and abdomen before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The clerk was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police “searched the area but were unable to locate the culprit” at the time. On Thursday, police said that an arrest had been made in connection with the stabbing. They’d tracked down an 18-year-old suspect and discovered a likely address for him.

“Police watched the house for several hours on Wednesday afternoon before knocking on the front door and spoke with a family member of the suspect,” they said in a statement.

“While they were talking, the suspect tried to sneak out the back door and was arrested by officers who were waiting for him,” they added.

The unidentified person was arrested and put into the Kings County Jail. The man will be charged with assault, according to police.

When reached for comment, Seattle Police referred The Washington Newsday to its statement.

Employees have been allegedly beaten after attempting to implement COVID-19 public health rules, according to the Seattle stabbing.

Two people were arrested and charged with assaulting a cookie store owner in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month after they refused to wear masks in her store.

A guy attacked a security guard at an Apple Store in New York City in October, the NYPD stated at the time, “after an argument over wearing a mask within the store.”

A guy was also jailed last month in Wisconsin after he allegedly refused to wear a mask inside a restaurant and assaulted a manager in the face.

In March, a man in Texas allegedly stabbed a Jack in the Box manager when the employee demanded that he wear a mask in the restaurant.