Arrested is a Tijuana-based kidnapping ring that is accused of killing six people, including three Americans.

Six persons have been arrested in Mexico for allegedly being involved in a murderous abduction ring, including German Garcia Yera Hernandez, who has been identified as the group’s leader.

Aylin Estrada Reye, Oscar Bautista Valencia, Victoria Camila Espinoza Ballardo, Gilberto Omar Avila Lopez, 27, also known as “Luis Enrique Avila Moreno” and “Omar,” and Joel Eduardo Mascorro Delgado are the other five people arrested.

All six have been charged with abduction and holding people hostage for ransom. They are charged with extortion and conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death after being indicted by a federal grand jury. A count of hostage-taking resulting in death and extortion has been added to the charges against Yera, Ballardo, and Lopez.

The group is accused of killing six of the nine kidnapped victims.

The group’s method of kidnapping, according to prosecutors, began with an abduction. The victim would be held at gunpoint before being tied and beaten. Ring members would then contact the victims’ relatives and demand ransom money, which would be claimed by an unnamed American co-conspirator.

Three of the six victims were slain because their families were unable to pay the ransom, while the remaining three were killed despite the money being provided and processed.

According to the Department of Justice, one incidence occurred when a co-conspirator went to a McDonald’s to pick up the ransom. However, the victim whose family was responsible for the payment had already been murdered. Victims were given pseudonyms such as “Victim A” since they were not identified in court documents. According to the indictment, two people from the United States and Mexico were kidnapped after meeting one of the kidnappers at a Tijuana nightclub and being lured to a residence.

They were assaulted and killed after the kidnappers discovered they didn’t have any money, according to the accusation.

In another example, a US citizen from Norwalk, a Los Angeles suburb, was abducted while visiting a family in Tijuana.

The hapless victim “was obliged to phone his mother and inform her that he was in trouble and that she needed to contact someone to pay $25,000 for his freedom. The victim’s mother battled to get the ransom money, but eventually consented to pay $1,000 to the kidnappers “according to the US attorney’s office, along with the man’s car for his release.

