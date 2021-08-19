Arrested is a married Army vet accused of murdering a bartender and burying her body on his farm.

A 37-year-old Minnesota Army veteran was detained earlier this week on suspicion of murdering a missing bartender and burying her body at his property.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement made on the day of the arrest that Richard Melvin Peterson, of Isanti, was arrested in connection with the death of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32.

According to affidavits, Peterson, a married man, was last seen drinking with Vangrinsven on Aug. 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where the latter worked as a bartender.

According to the site, bar goers claimed to have witnessed Peterson, who held a leadership position at the business, “acting affectionately” with Vangrinsven.

Peterson allegedly informed others that he would drive the bartender home because she had consumed too much alcohol, but instead the two headed to Bethel’s Dugout Bar and Grill.

Vangrinsven is said to have gone missing from her home and failed to show up for work the next day at the VFW pub, prompting her coworkers to call the cops.

According to a story in the local daily The Star Tribune, investigators found that Vangrinsven was last seen with Peterson and went to his home to question him.

According to The New York Post, Peterson said investigators he put Vangrinsven out at a park near the VFW after she forgot where she lived.

According to the police statement, on Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Isanti Police Department conducted a search on Peterson’s property in the 300 block of 261st Avenue North West in Athens Township.

During the search, officers allegedly discovered the body of an adult female they thought to be Vangrinsven. Medical professionals found the victim had been shot in the head, according to reports.

Peterson was being held at the Isanti County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. He had been in a psychiatric treatment facility in the days leading up to his arrest. According to the publication, he has not been formally charged.

“We’re looking for answers. We demand that justice be served. In a statement, Vangrinsven’s family said, “We want the individual who did this to Amanda to be held to the highest level of accountability.”

The case is currently being investigated by the police.