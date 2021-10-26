Arrested is a man who staged his own death with Cobra in order to claim $5 million in insurance.

A guy was arrested in India on Monday for devising a weird scheme to stage his death with a cobra and collect $5 million in insurance.

Prabhakar Waghchaure, 54, of Maharashtra’s western state, was also accused of murdering a homeless man and passing his body off as his. Navnath Aanap, 50, was the casualty, according to The Indian Express.

Waghchaure, who was born in the Ahmednagar district where the incident occurred, had spent the previous 20 years in the United States before returning to India in January. The 54-year-old held a $5 million life insurance policy with a company based in the United States.

Waghchaure’s death by snakebite was reported to the Rajur police station in Ahmednagar on July 22, and two of his relatives, Praveen and Harshad Lahamge, recognized the body. The victim died of a snake bite, according to the preliminary medical assessment, and his remains was given over to his family for cremation.

However, things took an unusual turn when representatives from the American insurance company contacted local police to learn more about Waghchaure’s death. During the investigation, it was discovered that not only was Waghchaure alive, but that he had also pretended to be Praveen at the hospital during the body’s identification.

On April 22, the investigation revealed that Waghchaure and two of his relatives, Sandeep Talekar and Prashant Chaudhary, discovered Aanap and Lahamge, who had obtained the cobra from a snake rescuer. Waghchaure then forcibly brought Aanap to a quiet spot, where a snake handler convinced the cobra to bite him on the toe, killing him instantly. Waghchaure submitted Aanap’s death certificate for an insurance claim on behalf of his family members after it was issued.

“Because he had fraudulently claimed the death of his wife for a life insurance claim in 2017, the insurance claims investigator had began probing deep into Waghchaure’s death claim. His wife is still living… Waghchaure and the other conspirators devised a complex scheme. According to the investigation, they obtained a cobra from a snake rescuer. They located a penniless man with a similar appearance to Waghchaure and murdered him with the cobra’s bite. Waghchaure posed as his nephew Praveen and reported his death from a snakebite “Manoj Patil, an Ahmednagar police inspector, was quoted by DNA India as stating.

The cops, according to Patil. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.