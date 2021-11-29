Arrested for the second time in a month, a 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker is facing calls to resign.

According to the Associated Press, a 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker was arrested for the second time in less than a month on Saturday, prompting renewed calls for him to resign or be removed from office. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Aaron Coleman was apprehended by a Kansas trooper on Interstate 70 about 1 a.m. for suspected drunken driving and brought to the Douglas County Jail before being released on bond hours later.

Since being elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2020, Coleman, a progressive Democrat, has represented the 37th district. According to the Associated Press, he was also arrested on October 30 for alleged domestic assault during a disagreement with his 18-year-old brother.

Following the second arrest, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is among those who have asked for the young lawmaker to resign or be removed from his office.

“Mr. Coleman’s most recent arrest adds to the growing body of evidence that he is unfit to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives and that his ongoing presence in the Legislature is a disservice to his constituents,” she said in a statement.

Republican Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, state Representative Stephanie Clayton, and House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer have all joined the chorus of state lawmakers demanding for Coleman’s resignation. Coleman appeared to be in “dire need of treatment,” Sawyer said in a statement Sunday evening, according to NPR.

“For the benefit of Kansas, his people, and himself, he should retire and focus on getting the care he so desperately requires,” Sawyer said. “For someone in this mental state, the stress of the legislature is not a good atmosphere.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Coleman did not immediately respond to phone and email inquiries left by the Associated Press seeking comment on Monday morning.

Coleman was already out on bond from a domestic battery arrest on Oct. 30 when he was arrested. According to court documents, he allegedly shoved, punched, and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a brawl that started because the sibling was about to be baptized.

Since before he started office after being elected in 2020, the Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat has been dogged by controversy.