Arrested for his role in the January 6 Insurrection, a Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator.

James Beeks, a Florida man and Broadway actor who is a member of the Oath Keepers militia, was arrested on charges related to the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurgency on Tuesday.

According to Politico, Beeks, who goes by the stage name James T. Justis, was detained earlier this month while starring as Judas in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Beeks is alleged to be a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group made up largely of current and former police and military personnel, according to officials. Their goal is to “protect the Constitution” at all costs, including breaching the law.

Beeks, originally from Orlando, Florida, was charged with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted facility or grounds, according to court records acquired by the Associated Press.

After former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” event, Beeks joined the Oath Keepers, apparently carrying a homemade black shield. The group of roughly 12 marched into the Capitol together.

According to Politico, investigators had problems identifying Beeks at first since he was dressed in a Michael Jackson “BAD” world tour jacket instead of the battle camouflage worn by the other members. He also covered his face with a gaiter.

The jacket, on the other hand, assisted another defendant in identifying him. In addition to his Broadway credits, Beeks’ LinkedIn profile and YouTube channel show that he performs as a Michael Jackson lookalike on a regular basis.

Beeks was arrested in Milwaukee and appeared in court for the first time in Wisconsin. He was released pending the outcome of the court case. The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C.

During the attack, a number of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched into the Capitol grounds in “stack” formation, then up the Capitol’s east stairs to the area outside the Rotunda doors. Prosecutors alleged Beeks was part of a mob that included others who attacked law enforcement. The Capitol’s doors were eventually breached, and the group stormed in.

The group dispersed once inside the Capitol. Half of them, including Beeks, attempted to push their way past a line of officers protecting a passageway leading to the.