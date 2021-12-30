Arrested for dropping used condoms into donation boxes at religious buildings.

A man was detained in India for dropping used condoms into donation boxes at several religious institutions. The cops stated his capture happened after a year-long manhunt.

For a year, the 62-year-old suspect from Karnataka’s southern state defiled different Hindu temple grounds with used condoms. The temple administrators alerted the police, but efforts to locate the individual were useless, according to News 9 Live. After a similar event in a temple in the Korajjana Katte village, the man, identified as Devdas Desai, was finally apprehended on Wednesday.

The cops inspected the CCTV footage and fanned the nearby regions after getting a complaint from the temple administration. During their search, the officers discovered a suspicious-looking individual placing something into the contribution box, and they detained him on the spot, according to the outlet.

During an investigation, the suspect admitted to violating the sanctity of many sacred sites in a similar manner. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Sashikumar, at least five similar occurrences were reported in a single year.

“Used condoms were thrown on several temple sites in Mangaluru, resulting in five charges being filed at various police stations. Our team was able to apprehend the accused using CCTV evidence “According to Sashikumar, who spoke to News 9 Live,

According to the New Indian Express, Sashikumar stated Desai admitted to littering various Gurdwaras (Sikh holy buildings) and mosques in the city.

Desai’s father, John Desai, a retired government official, had converted to Christianity, according to Sashikumar, and the accused had followed suit.

The accused admitted to the police that he moved to Mangaluru in quest of work in 1997. Due to family troubles, his wife and daughter left him, and he has been scrounging for work in the city ever since. “For the past 15 years, I’ve been promoting Jesus’ message. According to the Bible, there is no other god save Jesus. I used to toss these condoms around since unclean presents had to go to impure places. I feel no remorse because God has given us a 70-year life span, and I am already 62 years old “According to reports, he stated.