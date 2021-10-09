Arrested for causing $10,000 in damages to school buses using their own TikToks.

After posting their antics on TikTok, four persons were jailed in Pennsylvania for inflicting more than $10,000 in damage to school buses.

Littlestown police claimed the damage was caused as part of a TikTok competition that encourages users to vandalize school property in a statement released on social media. The people arrested aren’t kids from the Littlestown Area School District, whose buses were vandalized.

The group is accused of inflicting damage to the buses early Sunday morning, as well as property damage at many homes, according to Borough Police Chief Charles Kellar.

Carter Davenport, a 19-year-old adult, is one of the accused, along with three youngsters. They were identified through TikTok posts depicting their activities.

According to CBS 21, the suspects discharged fire extinguishers on more than 15 automobiles, according to an email issued to district households.

Institutional vandalism, criminal trespass, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and loitering were all accusations against them. The three juveniles were charged and sent to Adams County Juvenile Probation, while Davenport was released after posting $10,000 bond.

“This so-called challenge that has been emerging on TikTok invites kids to do property damage and particularly identifies school property as a potential target,” Kellar wrote in the statement. The challenge then proposes that they broadcast their activities on social media, including the damage they caused as well as the objects they stole as trophies.” According to CBS21, Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger issued a statement on the challenge, writing: “TikTok and Social Media challenges pushing individuals to disobey the law or damage themselves must cease immediately.”

“Thank god for our outstanding bus drivers and transportation personnel who acted quickly to correct an issue that could have easily resulted in the school being closed.” On a Sunday, they all came together to take care of business. The LASD police department deserves credit for apprehending the suspects by the afternoon of the same day. It was good to learn that the people in question were not LASD students. Knowing that our children would not behave in such a thoughtless manner makes me a proud administrator.” The TikTok challenge in question is the “Devious Licks” fad, which encourages users to steal and damage school property and video it on social media.