Arrested for allegedly selling his 2-year-old son for money to get drugs.

According to police, a guy in India was arrested for reportedly selling his 2-year-old son for money to acquire narcotics.

Aminul Islam, a man from a village in Morigaon, Assam’s northeastern state, has been accused of selling his toddler son to support his heroin addiction. The child was rescued on Friday after his mother, Rukmina Begum, submitted a complaint stating that her husband had sold the child to a woman named Sazida Begum.

According to The Times of India, Sazida Begum and Islam have been arrested and an inquiry has begun.

For the previous few months, the toddler had been living with his mother. After a disagreement with Islam over his claimed involvement in drug trafficking, Rukmina moved to her father’s residence.

Islam reportedly visited Rukmina last week and took the toddler away from her under the guise of applying for the child’s formal identification papers. Rukmina became suspicious when the youngster was not returned after a few days. According to India Today, she discovered that the youngster had been sold to Sazida for $540 and decided to file a complaint.

According to authorities, the child was taken from Sazida’s home and safely returned to his mother.

For the past three years, Rukmina’s spouse has been involved in drug trafficking. She also said he was involved in a prostitution ring that was unlawful. The allegations have prompted the police to initiate an investigation.

A lady in South Africa was arrested in June for allegedly selling her newborn twins for money to fund her heroin addiction. Police investigated the buyer’s home after receiving a tip and rescued the twin girls. The mother had urged the buyer to pay her $4 every day so she could buy drugs with the money, according to the inquiry. The infants were very hungry and dehydrated when they were recovered by the police. Human trafficking charges were filed against three suspects: the child’s mother, the buyer, and the seller.