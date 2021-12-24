Arrested brothers for living with their father’s body for two years.

After their father died, a pair of Japanese brothers were imprisoned for pocketing his father’s pension money for two years. Since December 2019, the brothers, one of whom is unemployed, have been living in the same house in Akashi, southern Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, with their deceased father’s body.

On Wednesday, cops came at the brothers’ home and discovered the father’s body on the first floor.

Two years ago, Kazuhito Yamada, 49, and his jobless brother Takuhito, 42, lost their father, who was in his 80s. According to Latin Times, instead of informing the authorities about their father’s death, the brothers kept up the pretense that he was still alive in order to steal his pension money.

Officials from the welfare office came to the house on several times to check on the old man’s well-being. The brothers, on the other hand, would always send them away with some explanation about the father being out and unable to see them. Meanwhile, according to Japan Today, the man’s body remained inside the residence the entire time.

The brothers kept their father’s mummified body in their house’s tatami mat room on the first floor. However, they were unable to keep the death a secret for long, as welfare officials became suspicious and chose to report it. The old man had not been seen in a long time, according to the officers.

During questioning, Takuhito, the unemployed younger brother, revealed that he needed his father’s pension money for his own expenses and that he had opted not to report his father’s death.

An Arkansas woman was caught sleeping in the same house as her mother’s body earlier this year in a similar scenario. According to the New York Post, Geanee Pike, 54, was accused of wrapping her mother’s body in newspapers so that she could continue withdrawing money from her mother’s bank account. In August 2020, the elderly woman was last seen alive.

Pike told investigators that her mother owed her money and that she would repay her with her Social Security disability payments. Following her mother’s death, the daughter stayed at the house with her mother’s body in order to continue withdrawing money from her bank account. The woman was detained and charged with financial identity fraud and misuse of a corpse.