Arrested after a woman pulls a gun on a Burger King employee for serving the wrong drink.

A woman from South Carolina was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a gun at a Burger King employee and threatening to kill him because he served her the wrong drink.

Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, of Lancaster, arrived at the Burger King on U.S. 21 at 9:15 a.m. ET Monday and engaged in a verbal altercation with the employee over an online order mix-up, according to WSOC-TV, citing the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line, the restaurant is between Carowinds and Interstate 77. During the brawl, no firearms were fired.

After shouting threats, the woman fled the scene, and cops have been looking for her ever since.

Stinson allegedly threatened to “blow her head off” to her victim.

“A Burger King drive-through employee contacted 911 to report that a woman was brandishing a gun at her and threatening to blow her head off. According to the Charlotte Observer, a Burger King employee reported that the customer was irate about a mix-up between coffee and orange juice and threatened the employee numerous times before exiting the vehicle in an attempt to chase him down.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the victim alerted cops by calling 911 and detailing the incident.

Stinson is accused with assault and violence in the first degree, as well as pointing and brandishing a pistol at a person. She is currently being held without bond at the York County Detention Center.

Authorities in Tennessee were searching for a lady in May who they suspected of opening fire inside a Burger King because she had been forced to wait too long in line. The woman was recorded on tape complaining with personnel over the time it took for her food to arrive, and she eventually drew her firearm and shot through the drive-thru glass. No injuries were recorded as the personnel took cover from the shower of gunshots. In a car, the accused fled the scene.