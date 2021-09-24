Arrested after a man burns a toddler to death with hot water while claiming they were ‘playing.’

A 23-year-old guy was detained in Japan for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s toddler by scorching him with a hot shower.

On Aug. 31, the suspect, Takumi Matsubara, was arrested in Osaka at a fifth-floor apartment he shared with his girlfriend and her 3-year-old toddler, Orito Niimura.

Matsubara informed officers that he went to the living room for a smoke after stepping out of the bathroom to adjust the shower temperature. When he returned, he saw the boy had slumped and passed out. The boy’s mother was not at home at the time of the occurrence, according to Japan Today.

He even admitted to the investigators that he did not “cover him in hot water” on purpose.

According to The Mainichi, Matsubara told officers, “I was playing and gradually boosting the (water) temperature to see how (Orito) would respond if I kept the hot shower running.”

The guy was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection with Niimura’s death, though he has disputed all of the claims, according to the Osaka Prefectural Police. It’s unclear whether extra fees will be introduced.

The 3-year-old had severe scalds across his body, and the skin on the upper half of his body was inflamed, according to an autopsy report. Burn shock was judged to be the cause of death.

According to the Mainichi, the youngster could have been exposed to hot water constantly for 10 minutes.

Despite the fact that no traces of restraint were identified in the autopsy report, investigators suspect the boy was shackled in some way while he was subjected to the hot shower. They believe Matasubara did it to protect himself from the water because he had no burn marks on his body.

According to accounts, Matsubara told family members and others that he increased the shower temperature from 38 to 60 degrees Celsius (100 to 140 degrees F).

The toddler’s mother allegedly reported Matsubara to the authorities in May, alleging that he was assaulting her son. However, the authorities determined at the time that the circumstance did not necessitate any protective measures for the youngster.