Arrest warrants have been issued for 52 Texas Democrats in an attempt to reclaim their seats in the legislature.

Republican leaders in the Texas House have issued arrest warrants for 52 Democrats who have obstructed voting legislation by refusing to return to the Texas Capitol.

Democrats who had fled Texas a month ago were threatened with arrest warrants by Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. Enrique Marquez, a spokeswoman for Phelan, confirmed that civil arrest warrants had been issued for 52 House Democrats, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News.

It’s unclear when or even if law enforcement will arrest the Democrats.

State Rep. Jim Murphy stated, “I am hoping they will come since warrants have been issued and they don’t want to be detained.” “It astounds me that you have to jail people to do the job for which they ran and swore an oath of office to preserve the Texas constitution.”

Unlike a month ago, when the missing Democrats were in Washington, D.C., out of reach of Texas cops, some are now refusing to return home. Democrats could be forced to return by “warrant of arrest if necessary,” according to Phelan.

Even the Republicans who initiated the process were unsure how it would operate. Refusing to attend parliamentary meetings is a civil crime, not a criminal one, according to House regulations.

“People aren’t going to jail,” Mayes Middleton, a Republican state representative, said, “but they have to go back to work.”

The action is a new effort by the GOP to put an end to the election-law protests that began a month ago with 50 Democrats flying to Washington on private jets in a spectacular show of resolve to make Texas the front lines of a new national war over voting rights.

While Murphy, the chairman of the Texas House Republican Caucus, has not seen a situation like this unfold during his tenure, he believes cops might approach the absent politicians and ask them to return to the state Capitol.

Republicans are putting pressure on Democrats because they can't agree on how — or when — to retreat. As the GOP moves on with a third attempt to enact voting legislation, the divides have shown. With the addition of new court losses and.