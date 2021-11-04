Arrest of a murder suspect in a 25-year-old cold case thanks to a discarded beer can.

After DNA evidence from a discarded beer can linked him to a 25-year-old cold case murder, a Florida man was arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Stough Jr. on November 2 for the murder of Terence Paquette, 31.

Sheriff John W. Mina gave a press conference on Thursday to lay out the details of Paquette’s unsolved 1996 murder. Paquette’s body was discovered in the bathroom of a convenience store in Orange County, Florida, in February 1996.

Paquette had been stabbed over 70 times, according to Mina, and the murder scene was “extremely nasty.” The man’s throat had been slit, and investigators discovered blood all over the bathroom and store. The cash deposit from the store was also missing, according to the police.

Authorities discovered blood belonging to an unknown individual during the initial investigation, but they were unable to determine the subject’s identity. The case was closed until the blood evidence was entered into a database in 2003, when it was reopened.

Unfortunately, there were no matches. The investigation was revisited in 2019, and police submitted the unidentified blood sample to a genealogy database in March 2021.

Detectives used the database to discover that the blood belonged to a relative of a couple and their three sons. When investigators investigated the brothers, they discovered that Stough had resided across the street from Paquette at the time of the murder and was a frequent visitor to the convenience store.

Authorities started following Stough and tracked him down to a petrol station, where he threw empty beer cans in the dumpster. The cans were recovered from the dumpster, and police were able to extract Stough’s DNA from them. His DNA was found to be a match for the unidentified blood sample.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement that “Stough was linked to the murder via genetic genealogy.” “Which identifies people using DNA testing and traditional genealogical procedures.” The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has never employed genetic genealogy to solve a homicide case, according to Mina. Authorities are still looking for a reason.

"We don't give up just because we don't make an arrest in a case in a day, a few weeks, or even a few months."