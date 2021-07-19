Around the Bootle garden party, a drunk father wields a loaded gun.

At a woman’s residence on Coral Drive, James Fraughan, 30, pulled out a semi-automatic Baikal pistol.

Fraughan got the revolver from a suitcase beneath his pal Sam Taylor’s wheelchair, according to his lawyer.

Taylor, 30, of St Alban’s Square in Bootle, denied any wrongdoing and was found not guilty after prosecutors failed to provide any evidence.

Fraughan, of Bootle’s Markfield Road, admitted to having the loaded handgun and claimed it was “an act of bravado.”

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, about 4.45 a.m., police arrived at the address, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Cheryl Mottram said officers responded to a 999 call from a lady who indicated she had a gun in her home.

“She recognized the defendant as the one who produced a handgun and waved it about during a garden party,” Ms Mottram added.

“Officers discovered a gun on a kitchen counter. Officers initially mistook it for a fake pistol that discharged little ball bearings.”

One officer handled the weapon, Ms Mottram claimed, and “on closer scrutiny” realized it was a legitimate weapon.

A firearms expert testified in court that it was a Baikal self-loading handgun made in Russia that had been successfully test-fired.

“There was one round of chambered ammo in the weapon when it was recovered,” Ms Mottram added.

“Ammunition was chambered?” asked Judge Stuart Driver, QC. “What exactly does that imply?”

“It was literally in the barrel of the gun,” Ms Mottram explained.

Fraughan’s DNA was found on the slide, as well as the front and bottom edges of the gun, with the level of DNA being “consistent with direct transfer as opposed to second or tertiary transfer,” according to the report.

Fraughan admitted to being at the party when questioned later that day, but denied having any knowledge of the gun.

He was questioned again in September 2019 when the DNA discoveries were made public, but he remained silent.

The pistol was not linked to any previous shootings, according to the court.

At a hearing in October of last year, Fraughan admitted to having a restricted firearm and ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Taylor denied having a restricted firearm, such as a gun without a serial number.