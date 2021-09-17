Around a bridge in a Texas border town, at least 12,000 migrants are camped.

According to reports, at least 12,000 migrants were camped under and near a bridge in a small Texas border town.

The migrants crossed the Rio Grande in large numbers and gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, a city of approximately 35,000 people that has been pressured in recent months by the migrant influx.

The majority of the thousands of migrants congregated at the bridge, according to Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens—the county’s highest elected official whose jurisdiction encompasses Del Rio—were from Haiti. Some families have spent up to six days there.

According to Nicole Phillips, the legal director for advocacy group Haitian Bridge Alliance, some Haitians at the camp have lived in Mexico cities near the US border for a long time, while others have recently arrived. After the Biden administration halted its daily practice of admitting exceptionally vulnerable migrants, there was an upsurge in the number of people desperate to claim asylum.

Phillips stated, “People are panicking about how they will seek refuge.”

According to Owens, some refugees erected cave-like shelters in the reeds along the river. He stated trash mounds were 10 feet (3.1 meters) wide and that at least two women had given birth, one of whom tested positive for COVID-19 after being transported to the hospital.

For several years, Haitians have been migrating in considerable numbers from South America to the United States, many of them fleeing the Caribbean nation following a devastating earthquake in 2010. Many people undertook the risky journey to the US border by foot, bus, and automobile after jobs dried up after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, including across the famed Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Although many Haitians have been gathering in camps on the Mexican side of the border, especially in Tijuana, across from San Diego, to wait while contemplating whether to attempt to enter the United States, it is unclear how such a big number gathered so quickly.

A request for response from US Customs and Border Protection was not immediately returned on Friday.

Edgar Rodrguez, an attorney for the Casa del Migrante migrant shelter in Piedras Negras, north of Del Rio, noted an uptick in Haitians in the area two or three weeks ago and believes disinformation had a role. Migrants frequently make judgments based on erroneous information.