Around £60,000 in cash is discovered during a vehicle stop.

Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit utilized pre-emptive methods to intercept a car suspected of being used in a crime in Liverpool.

Officers halted the vehicle on Friday night (August 20), and a search of the vehicle revealed a large sum of money.

“We haven’t got a chance to count it yet, but likely to be in excess of £60,000,” police officers tweeted after their discovery.

As a result of the police activity, the female driver of the vehicle was arrested.

If members of the public witness a crime being committed, they should call the police on 999. Otherwise, they should dial 101, the non-emergency number.