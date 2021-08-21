Around £60,000 in cash is discovered during a vehicle stop.
Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit utilized pre-emptive methods to intercept a car suspected of being used in a crime in Liverpool.
Officers halted the vehicle on Friday night (August 20), and a search of the vehicle revealed a large sum of money.
“We haven’t got a chance to count it yet, but likely to be in excess of £60,000,” police officers tweeted after their discovery.
As a result of the police activity, the female driver of the vehicle was arrested.
