Around 1,000 evacuee-eligible Afghans are expected to be left in Afghanistan, according to estimates from the United Kingdom.

Around 1,000 Afghans and as many as 150 British people who were supposed to be evacuated to the UK have not arrived at the Kabul airport, and they will most likely be left behind, according to U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The United States’ evacuation operations will cease on August 31, according to US President Joe Biden. Although the United Kingdom is scheduled to end its own flights on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the UK will continue to try to evacuate individuals beyond the August 31 deadline.

“Unfortunately, there will be folks who did not get through, people who would have qualified,” Johnson told reporters. “What I would tell them is that we will move heaven and earth to help them get out, and in the second phase, we will do everything we can.”

In the two-week operation, Britain evacuated around 14,000 British nationals and Afghans from Kabul, with the final flights departing on Friday. Hundreds of British troops stationed at the airport are expected to depart in the coming days.

After Britain’s airlift from Kabul airport expires on Friday, Johnson promised to “move heaven and earth” to bring more Afghans to the UK. Hundreds of people eligible for evacuation have been left behind.

It’s not apparent how this may happen. Officials in the United Kingdom expect that some Afghans will be able to travel overland to neighboring countries such as Pakistan, where their asylum petitions will be processed.

However, the Taliban’s cooperation will be required.

Since the Taliban’s quick takeover this month in the aftermath of US forces’ departure, tens of thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with them have attempted to flee the country.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber struck crowds queued near Kabul’s airport, turning the desperate, chaotic exodus deadly. According to preliminary estimates, the strike killed 169 Afghans and 13 American personnel.

Two British citizens and the child of another British citizen were among those slain, according to the UK authorities. Another two Britons were hurt. It was unclear whether the British victims were dual citizens of the United Kingdom and Afghanistan.

Johnson denied that Britain's hasty departure was a national humiliation, despite the fact that Britain fought its first war in Afghanistan in the 19th century.