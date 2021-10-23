Aromatherapy Room Spray is being recalled by Walmart after being linked to the deadly Melioidosis disease.

Following two deaths attributed to melioidosis, Walmart is recalling approximately 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.

According to an announcement from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission citing tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a version of the product was discovered to be contaminated with the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can cause the disease melioidosis (CDC).

There have been four instances of melioidosis documented in Texas, Kansas, Georgia, and Minnesota, with two deaths.

One of the deaths in the United States was a child.

From February to October 2021, Walmart sold the product in around 55 stores across the country and online.

The five-ounce bottles, which cost around $4, had a pump spray nozzle and the words “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy” on the label.

Lavender and chamomile, peppermint, lemon and mandarin, sandalwood and vanilla, lavender, and lime and eucalyptus are among the six aromatherapy room spray smells available.

Due to the non-specific symptoms of melioidosis, such as shortness of breath, fever, cough, and nausea, it is difficult to diagnose.

Initially, the CDC had difficulty determining what was causing people to become infected.

Jennifer McQuiston, a CDC epidemiologist, told CNN, “It was basically a fishing expedition since we didn’t have any early indicators to steer us in any direction.”

“The teams looked at personal care products, lotions, soaps, food, vitamins, and everything else they might have come into contact with.”

They were able to link Burkholderia pseudomallei to a lavender and chamomile air freshener owned by a victim in Georgia months after sifting through the deceased’s belongings.

It is recommended that anyone who has the recalled aromatherapy room spray stop using it right away.

It is not appropriate to dispose of the item in an ordinary trash container. The spray bottle should be double bagged in a clear bag with a zip closure and placed in a cardboard box. Customers can then return the item to Walmart for a refund.

Customers who return will additionally receive a $20 Walmart gift card.