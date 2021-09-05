Arnold Schwarzenegger sees the same rage in today’s California recall as he did in the one he won in 2003.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger claimed on CNN that he sees the same “anger” among Californians as he did in the historic recall election he won in 2003.

Californians voted by roughly an 11-point margin to recall then-Governor Gray Davis in 2003. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, handily defeated the Democrat in the election, receiving over half of the vote out of more than 100 candidates. On September 14, eighteen years later, Californians will vote on whether to recall incumbent Democratic Governor Gavin Newson.

In a video posted Sunday, Schwarzenegger told CNN’s Dana Bash that the state has the “same vibe” as when he won his election. People are concerned about the same things, he added, such as power outages, inequality, and education.

“It’s the same thing. When I ran, the mood was precisely the same,” he added.

He agreed with Bash that the opposing side of the ballot has “no Arnold Schwarzenegger,” but that Newsom can “find out how to be Arnold Schwarzenegger for a minute, even as a Democrat.”

“There are some folks in the race who have some really solid answers and solutions,” he explained.

In March, the former governor weighed in on the race, dismissing Newsom’s accusations that the recall was a GOP power grab.

Schwarzenegger told Politico at the time, “This is the strange thing here, when they claim it’s a ‘power grab’ of the Republicans.” “Let me tell you something: the [California] Republicans were unable to elect anyone. It’s ludicrous—there is no such thing as the Republican Party. These are the signatures of regular people who have agreed to participate.”

He compared Newsom’s appearance at the French Laundry restaurant during a COVID-19 surge, which sparked accusations that he was breaking his own state restrictions, to the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” similar to power disruptions in 2003.

Recent polls, however, suggest that Newsom may fare better than Davis.

For months, Newsom’s advantage in most surveys was razor-thin, as Democrats in solid-blue California worried that leftist voters would take victory for granted. Recent polls indicate that things are looking up for him.

According to a study done by the California Public Policy Institute in late August, 58 percent of voters favored Newsom.