Army veteran found guilty of attempting to bomb a white supremacist rally.

An Army veteran from the San Fernando Valley has been found guilty of plotting a terrorist attack at a white nationalist demonstration in Long Beach, California.

Mark Steven Domingo, 28, of Reseda, California, was found guilty on Thursday of “providing material support to terrorism and attempting to utilize a weapon of mass destruction,” according to court documents.

Domingo’s remarks and talks on an anonymous site prompted the investigation into his offenses. Domingo stated a desire for violent jihad, a desire to take retribution for atrocities against Muslims, and a wish to become a martyr in these forums. Domingo decided to bomb a white supremacist demonstration in Long Beach in April 2019 after debating whether to kill Jews, churches, or police officers.

According to court filings, Domingo intended a reenactment of the catastrophic massacre in Las Vegas in October 2017. Domingo took to the internet in March 2019 to seek retaliation for an attack on Muslims in New Zealand.

Domingo made contact with someone who specialized in making bombs through a confederate who worked for the FBI and was a member of the internal inquiry. Domingo did eventually get into contact with a bomb-maker, who turned out to be an undercover cop.

Hundreds of 312 inch nails were purchased and delivered to both the confederate and the undercover police as shrapnel for the devices by Domingo. According to court documents, Domingo chose these nails because they were “long enough to pierce important organs in the human body.”

Domingo transported the confederate and undercover officer to Long Beach once he gained access to the above-mentioned goods to discuss the details and location of the attack. According to court documents, Domingo intended to identify the most densely populated regions in order to murder as many people as possible. Domingo received two live bombs on April 26, 2019, which turned out to be inert explosive devices delivered by the undercover officer. Domingo was apprehended holding one of the devices.

Domingo was found guilty of “material support for terrorism” as well as “attempting to utilize a weapon of mass destruction.” On November 1, he will be sentenced. This is a condensed version of the information.