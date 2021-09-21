Army veteran accused of sexual assault in three kidnappings in California.

Three kidnappings occurred in Southern California between the beginning of 2020 and August of this year, and a 51-year-old US Army veteran has been charged with sexual assault.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced that the suspect, Robert Daniel Yucas, was arrested in Alaska last week and will be extradited to face charges in California, a process that could take up to 30 days, according to Sheriff Don Barnes of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

During a Monday news conference, Barnes said that the three events for which Yucas is being charged all occurred along trails in the Aliso Viejo area of Orange County. According to Barnes, Yucas lived in the neighborhood from 2017 to 2019, and authorities believe there may be other victims of Yucas’ alleged activities who have yet to come forward.

“We suspect there are further victims as a result of this predatory behavior’s pattern and practice,” Barnes told reporters.

The first instance was reported to authorities in January 2020, when a man seeking directions approached a woman on a skateboard. According to Barnes, the woman later informed investigators that a man seized her, choked her senseless, and hauled her into nearby bushes, where she awoke and learned she had been raped.

A woman was attacked from behind while running by a man who held her in a chokehold and dragged her into surrounding brush less than three months later. According to a news release from Spitzer’s office, the victim was able to flee her assailant in that event.

A woman was attacked from behind and choked until she lost consciousness in the third incident, which happened last month in the same neighborhood. According to the release, the woman in that event awoke in the bushes near the path she had been traveling and realized her pants had been pulled down.

During a Monday press conference, Spitzer stated that all three ladies were “indiscriminately abducted.”

Spitzer said, “These crimes are the stuff of nightmares: a stranger abduction, a fast jog on a running trail that went into a fight for her life, a quick jog that turned into a savage sexual assault.”