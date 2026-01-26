Army Reserves Simulate Disaster Response in Scottish Training Exercise

In a dramatic training exercise, the British Army reserves teamed up with Scottish emergency services to simulate a real-life disaster scenario. The event, held on January 17 at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) National Training Centre in Cambuslang, featured a complex rescue operation involving multiple casualties, both real and simulated.

The scenario included a chilling image of a baby being rescued, providing a stark reminder of the high-stakes nature of such operations. Emergency responders from the SFRS and the Scottish Multi-Agency Resilience Training and Exercise Unit (SMARTEU) worked together, providing medical care and extracting victims from simulated disaster zones.

Multi-Agency Collaboration

Among those participating was the 144 (Parachute) Medical Squadron, a reserve unit based in Glasgow known for its parachute medical capabilities. These reservists were put through their paces, testing their medical and rescue skills alongside local Scottish rescue teams. The exercise is part of ongoing efforts to prepare both military and civilian responders for rapid deployment in times of crisis.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) highlighted the critical role played by the 144 Squadron, which provides essential first-line medical support in conflict zones and disaster areas globally. The exercise, which included both real people and medical dummies as casualties, emphasized the importance of preparation in responding to large-scale emergencies.

While the exercise took place in a controlled environment, the impact of the training on participants was real, ensuring that both military and civilian agencies are ready to work seamlessly together in the event of an actual disaster.