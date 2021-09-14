Army Base Could Be Infiltrated By Wild Monkeys, US Soldiers Warned.

Officials have issued a social media warning to employees that wild monkeys may easily break into a US Army base in Japan.

Camp Zama, which is located in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, is once again in danger of being overrun by monkeys.

The United States Army Garrison Japan advised residents to keep away from the monkeys and that they could enter Camp Zama in a Facebook post on September 4.

“To our Camp Zama community,” the statement stated. Please be warned that wild monkeys have been reported in the forested region just northwest of Camp Zama, between the 900-area homes and the airfield, according to Sagamihara City officials.

“Officials are warning that the monkeys, like they have in the past, may easily access the installation.

“Do not approach, feed, or even make eye contact with them. Also, please make certain that your children are aware of this message. Wild monkeys are prevalent in Japan, according to officials, and they will most likely depart the region swiftly because they prefer to avoid human contact.”

Officials from the adjacent cities of Zama and Sagamihara alert Camp Zama staff when wild animals are close to the post and housing areas, according to US Army Garrison Japan spokesperson Timothy Flack.

“This isn’t the first time wild monkeys have been observed on or near Camp Zama, but we’ve never had any situations involving property damage or injury,” he continued.

“Keeping in touch with the community is critical to avoiding incidents.”

The United States Army Garrison Japan has been approached for comment by this website.

Camp Zama, which used to be the Imperial Japanese Army Academy, has subsequently become a major US installation.

Camp Zama has been the target of previous terrorist assaults by the Revolutionary Army, who planted explosives at the camp in 2002 and 2007.

In 2007, metal pipes were discovered in a park less than a mile from the camp, similar to the case of explosives discovered in the same site in 2002.

According to the Stars and Stripes, no one was hurt as a result of the explosives planted at the park.

According to the newspaper, experts predicted that radical groups in the country would not launch a serious strike. This is a condensed version of the information.