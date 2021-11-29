Armed robber kills a teen selling a PlayStation 5.

According to local police, a Texas teenager was wounded by an armed thief while attempting to sell his PlayStation 5.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the 19-year-old was shot while attempting to sell a Sony game system to an unidentified bidder in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre.

According to authorities, the buyer shot the teenager because he intended to steal the PlayStation 5, although the system is still on the boy’s property, according to the news site.

A white video game system appears to be smeared in muck in a grassy area on the ground, according to images obtained by local media agencies.

According to authorities, the youngster was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. According to ABC 13, he has a gunshot wound to his left side.

However, it’s unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended, as KHOU 11 reports that the suspect escaped in a gray Mercedes and that authorities have access to the shooter’s social media account.

According to KHOU 11 and local authorities, the shooter entered the teenager’s home to ensure it was functional before the couple returned outside to complete the purchase.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has been approached for further comment by Washington Newsday.

After the adolescent advertised his gaming console for sale online, the two arranged to meet for the transaction, according to ABC 13.

According to Click 2 Houston, the incident is being investigated by the office’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting to contact them.

A 19-year-old guy wanted in the armed robbery of a PlayStation 5 in Athens-Clarke County in February was arrested in a similar incident earlier this year in Georgia.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, two people who had posted the Sony device online were robbed at gunpoint after driving to a place to complete the sale.

Myron Franklin, 19, was charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault after being detained in March for his alleged involvement in the incident.

