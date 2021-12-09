Armed robber captured on camera climbing a tree and hiding before robbing ATM victims.

After a man was seen climbing a tree and keeping an eye out for unsuspecting victims at an ATM in northwest Houston, Texas, an unorthodox robbery tactic was recorded on tape. The Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department released the video on Tuesday, imploring the public to come forward with any information they may have on the offender.

On Oct. 20, an armed robber approached two victims at an ATM in the 2200 block of Gessner and took them of their money. At around 8:25 a.m., the first complainant withdrew money from the ATM before the suspect approached with a revolver aimed at him. According to NBC station KPRC 2, the victim gave up his cash in response to the thief’s demands.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division noted on YouTube as they published the film, “The complainant stated that an unknown individual suddenly came while pointing a gun at him and demanding his money.”

The statement said, “The complainant obliged with the suspect, gave him the money from the ATM, and then drove away from the spot.” “After that, the complainant alleged, he circled around and phoned the cops.” The identical suspect’s ruse was used on another driver who arrived at the ATM. The armed robber rushed across the street and entered the passenger seat of a green Toyota SUV after robbing the second complaint. He then made his way out of the area.

The guy is also seen attempting to rob a woman in a black minivan, according to CCTV released by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. But the woman drove away before he could detain her at gunpoint and demand money. According to ABC13 Eyewitness News, the footage also shows the mugger climbing a nearby tree and concealing while waiting for customers to drive up to the ATM.

Investigators released a description of the robber along with the video: “Hispanic male, spoke in Spanish and English, medium complexion, black pullover and black jeans.” “I was armed with a tiny revolver.” Investigators are urging anyone with knowledge on the suspect to contact them.

"If you have any information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY." According to the department's YouTube post, "any information leading to the charge and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payout of up to $5,000." "Tipsters must call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash reward."