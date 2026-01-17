Armed Police Stand Off Shuts Southwell Town Centre

Schools Lockdown and Businesses Evacuated Amid Roof Stand-off

Southwell, Nottinghamshire, was thrust into chaos on January 16, 2026, as armed police responded to a rooftop standoff that left the town centre under siege for hours. A dramatic emergency response saw local schools locked down and businesses evacuated, before the situation was eventually defused.

The unsettling events unfolded around midday when police received a report of a concern for a person’s safety at 11:52am. What followed was a major emergency operation involving armed officers, negotiators, and multiple ambulances, transforming Queen Street and nearby roads into the focal point of a tense stand-off. Emergency vehicles lined the streets, and businesses inside the cordon were evacuated, including Southwell Library, which temporarily closed its doors to the public.

Eyewitness accounts from local business owners painted a vivid scene. Emma Thompson, a worker near the incident, described the scene to the BBC, “We saw armed police with riot shields… it’s been going on for quite some time.” At The Piano Studio music shop, Andrew Martin recounted his experience, “Armed police came through, telling me to lock the door, then later to leave quickly. I heard people say they saw the man on the roof with a weapon, shouting that he wouldn’t drop it until the police left.”

The situation centered on a man on the roof of a building, reportedly waving a weapon and refusing to come down. While police did not confirm the presence of a firearm, local accounts suggested a high level of threat. One eyewitness, Sarah Longden of Longden’s Hair Studio, described seeing the man sitting on the roof with what appeared to be a gun. “I’ve had so many calls from people saying that’s what they saw,” Longden said.

Schools and Residents on Edge

As the hours stretched on, emergency services set up floodlights, and drones hovered overhead. The police maintained a tight cordon, stretching from King Street to The Ropewalk, ensuring the safety of residents and shopkeepers. Four local schools—Lowe’s Wong Infant and Junior Schools, The Minster School, and Holy Trinity Church of England Infant School—were placed into lockdown for about an hour as a precaution. Matthew Parris, the chief executive of the Minster Trust, said, “We brought the children in at all four schools while I contacted police. We had reassurance from police that the situation was under control, and the children returned to their lessons soon after.”

The incident sparked concern among residents. Carole, a lifelong Southwell resident, expressed unease, saying, “In a place like Southwell, there’s not crime like this. I’ve been here all my life.” Newcomer Jenny, who had recently moved to the area, found the event unsettling, “I’m very concerned about returning home now. It makes me wonder about how safe my home will be at night,” she said.

Nottinghamshire Police reassured the public throughout the ordeal, emphasizing that the incident was isolated with “no wider risk to the public.” By 7:00pm, the cordon was lifted, and emergency services began to clear the area, leaving a calm but shaken town behind. Businesses, however, remained closed earlier than usual, and the streets, typically bustling with activity, were eerily quiet.

The standoff marked a rare and unsettling disruption for Southwell, a community more accustomed to tranquility than to the heavy presence of armed police. While no injuries were reported, the event underscored the potential for unexpected turmoil even in quiet towns. Local authorities urged anyone affected by the incident to seek support from helplines such as Samaritans, Childline, and Mind.