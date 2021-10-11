Armed police ordered teenagers ‘don’t move or you’ll be shot.’

Neighbors in a peaceful residential area witnessed spectacular scenes when three youths were apprehended by armed cops.

After reports of three individuals nearby, perhaps armed with a pistol, video shot at the scene shows guns and dog units on Poplars Avenue in Warrington.

Officers can be heard ordering a group of people to lie face down on the ground in the video.

Three women were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man was named after them.

“Get on the floor – do it now!” officers can be heard yelling.

“Arms on your heads, every single one of you,” they can also be heard yelling. “Don’t talk to each other,” and “If you don’t want to get shot, don’t move.” “It happened right outside my house,” said resident Sarah Delooze, who observed the events. Three boys were apprehended by police with dogs.

“With all the shouting, it was quite dramatic.” With everything going on right outside your door, it’s a dangerous world. “I was thrown for a loop.” “At 1.35pm on Sunday (October 10), officers were alerted to complaints of three individuals who were possibly armed with a firearm on the central reserve of Winwick Road, Warrington,” a Cheshire Police spokesperson said.

“Local officers were rushed to the site with the assistance of the weapons unit, and three adolescents, two aged 16 and one aged 19, were arrested on Poplars Avenue on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear or violence.”

“Two of the adolescents have subsequently been freed awaiting further inquiry, while the third, who is 16 years old, remains in detention at this time.”

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.