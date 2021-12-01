Armed officials raided the home of famous TikToker over a ‘dangerous’ monkey.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture invaded the home of Rico Exotic, a popular TikToker, because he owns a monkey classified as a hazardous wild animal.

The grivet monkey features frequently in Rico Exotic’s TikTok videos, which he shares with his 1.7 million fans. He does not have a permit to own the animal, but claims he was unaware that one was required in Ohio.

Armed officers invaded his newly purchased property in the state on November 17 after authorities received a tip.

“When I turned the corner into my kitchen, five rifles and police shields were pointed at me. I was perplexed since I had no idea what I had done to trigger this “He told Cleveland’s News 5 about it. “They handcuff me, and when I ask, ‘What did I do?,’ they say, ‘Where’s the monkey?'” Rico Exotic’s social media posts reveal his close relationship with Mike, the monkey he refers to as his son. He started posting pictures of his exotic animals on Instagram approximately a year ago and now has over 35 million followers.

“I provide them with a secure haven. Mike is given a secure location. Many people believe in what I’m doing and admire what I’m doing “he stated

“When you grow up in poverty, you become a product of that poverty. Animals were my way of coping with mental disorders like despair, anxiety, and paranoia that came with being in that atmosphere.” @ricoexotic @chrisbell140’s reply I uploaded it twice, but people keep wondering where it is, so here it is in the currency app. unique sound – Ricoexotic $ricoexotic gofundme in bio At his Ohio home, the TikToker also has a ring-tailed lemur, a coatimundi, and a raccoon.

Rico Exotic claims in a TikTok video that he contacted the agriculture department before moving to Ohio and inquired whether he could keep the monkey. He claims he was told he could take it outside the home as long as he didn’t take it outside the house. He also claims that all of his animals are registered with the Department of Agriculture in the United States.

