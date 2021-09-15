Armed officers are on the lookout for a’man with a knife’ who has allegedly threatened someone.

Armed cops were on the lookout yesterday for a man suspected of threatening people with a knife.

Officers were dispatched to Rivacre Park golf course in Ellesmere Port after an incident occurred at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.

After reports of someone being threatened by a man “possibly armed with a knife,” a police helicopter and firearms unit searched the area.

In the underworld, a soldier became a hired gangland gunman.

According to Cheshire Live, police have found no trace of a man but are appealing for information.

“At around 12.15pm on Tuesday 14 September, police were called to reports of an incident on the Golf Course at Rivacre Park, Ellesmere Port,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said.

“A man allegedly threatened the caller with a knife, according to the caller.

“Local officers responded to the scene and conducted a search of the area with the assistance of the police helicopter and firearms unit, but no trace of the suspect was found.”

The man was described as being about 5ft 5in tall, of heavy build, around 60 years old, with a grey beard, and wearing a brown waist-length jacket while walking two dogs.

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 or going to www.cheshire.pnn.police.uk/tua and quoting IML 1084816.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111.