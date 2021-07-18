Armed guys threaten to kill the victim of a Liverpool art display, but the government tries to deport him.

After hosting an art exhibition in Liverpool to promote the work of journalists purportedly murdered by Kurdish forces, an Iraqi artist was threatened with death.

However, the unnamed man was denied asylum in the UK by Home Secretary Priti Patel, forcing him to take his case to court.

After an initial hearing in Manchester, the man won an appeal to the High Court’s Immigration Upper Tribunal, with Judge Gaenor Bruce characterizing herself as “wholly satisfied” that he was a “reliable witness.”

The artist had previously turned down an opportunity to study for a PHD at Cardiff University in order to take up a position as a lecturer in fine art at the University of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq, according to the court, and “did not match the profile” of an economic migrant.

The guy held the modest exhibition in March 2018, according to Judge Bruce’s judgement, which featured the words of killed journalists from Iraq’s Independent Kurdish Region (IKR) on wall displays.

The court heard that he had planned to host the show in Iraq but decided it was too unsafe and instead traveled to the United Kingdom.

After the show, which was also posted on Facebook, a succession of frightening events left him fearful for his life, according to the written verdict.

The court heard that on March 29, 2018, he received a phone call from a man demanding that he take down a section of his exhibition that featured Mahmoud Sangawi, the leader of the PUK Peshmerga force, and Kawa Garmiyani, a journalist.

Sangawi is widely suspected of being involved in the murder of Garmiyani in 2013.

“The caller closed the conversation with this: ‘I am not going to say anything else, this is my final word to you,’” Judge Bruce stated in her decision.

“The Appellant’s phone had the number from whence the call had originated. He decided to send a text to find out who he was.

“The caller said his name was Rahman, which I confirmed.”

