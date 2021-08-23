Armed group tries to entice two young girls, ages 7 and 12, into a car while pointing a gun at an adult relative.

A gang of four persons described as “Hispanic” used money to try to lure two young children into their car Saturday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado, police said. At least one of the suspects was armed. When a relative of the girls attempted to intercede, one of the car’s suspects pointed a gun at him and fled the scene.

Near 4.15 p.m., an incident occurred at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

The trio approached the two girls, ages 7 and 12, and used money to get them to the car, but the kids fled away from the parking lot and alerted an uncle about the event, according to the Aurora Police Department.

“An adult confronted the automobile, and one individual brandished a gun at them,” according to a police statement posted on Twitter, alluding to the events that occurred after the girls informed an adult relative about the gang. “The car fled south on Chambers from the vicinity, as depicted in the image,” police stated.

According to reports, the relative noticed further firearms in the suspects’ Volvo XC60 or XC90. According to FOX affiliate KDVR-TV, the four people in the vehicle were described as two males in the back seat, a male driver, and a female front-seat passenger.

When residents spot the car, they should phone 911 instead of approaching it, according to APD. The suspects’ car’s rear window is covered in plastic and taped around the edges, according to authorities. The gang in the automobile, according to authorities, could be dangerous.

