Armed cops will be on the lookout for Christmas shoppers.

During the holiday season, armed police will be monitoring a busy designer boutique.

In the run-up to Christmas, staff and visitors to Cheshire Oaks will see armed police wandering about the renowned Ellesmere Port mall. Officers will be carrying weapons, a policing approach used by other forces at sites such as airports.

Cheshire Police said the move was prompted by an increase in the number of people flocking to busy shopping malls, with armed officers assisting local officers to provide reassurance during the busy holiday season.

“This isn’t a new technique for other police forces, and you may have seen armed officers while conducting your Christmas shopping in big city centres in the past,” said Chief Inspector Simon Newell of the Cheshire and North Wales Armed and Dogs Alliance.

“We’ve been considering it and feel it will strike the correct balance between reassuring shoppers and workers while also preventing illegal behavior.” Our goal is to reassure you, not to cause you to be concerned. Our police are on the scene to ensure your safety.

“I’d like to emphasize that there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is any concern, and you should feel safe knowing our police are on the job while you go about your Christmas shopping.”

“Our officers will be pleased to speak with you about their presence, and if you notice anything that doesn’t seem quite right, please let them know so they can investigate.”