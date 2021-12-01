Armed cops surround the street and barge into the house, rifles drawn.

The spectacular entrance of armed police officers into a house with their guns drawn was seen on camera.

Officers were spotted pointing their firearms inside a residence at an address on Saxony Road in Kensington at around 11.45 p.m. today.

Two police cars are seen parked on a residential street in a video obtained with The Washington Newsday.

The footage then zooms in to show four armed cops entering the residence with their rifles drawn in a line.

Two police vans were still at the area about 12.30pm today, according to photos, and a Merseyside Police spokesperson said police are remained on the scene until additional investigations are carried out.

On suspicion of possessing a Section 1 Firearm, two men, ages 21 and 28, were arrested.

Both males have been arrested and are being questioned.

“Police are in attendance in Kensington today, Wednesday, December 1,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“This morning, officers responded to an address on Saxony Road and arrested two men, ages 21 and 28, on suspicion of possessing a Section 1 Firearm.

“Both males have been arrested and are being questioned.”

“Police are still on the scene doing further investigations.”

