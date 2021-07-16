Armed cops stormed a motel to apprehend alleged knife thugs.

Armed cops stormed a hotel to apprehend two suspects in a series of horrific armed robberies and burglaries.

After a three-day manhunt, the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing squad located the men suspected of carrying out store robberies in Runcorn and Frodsham with knives.

They were also wanted in connection with aggravated burglary and fraud claims, according to police.

The suspects were captured in the early hours of today, Thursday, by cops in an armed response vehicle at an undisclosed hotel, according to Cheshire Live.

The swoop this morning resulted in the arrest of two people.

“For three days ARV have been trying to trace a pair wanted for a number of offences in the Runcorn and Frodsham areas,” Cheshire and North Wales AAP tweeted shortly before 3.30 a.m.

“At a hotel tonight, officers from ARV and various units detained two people for a series of shop knife robberies, aggravated burglary, and fraud.”