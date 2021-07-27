Armed cops respond to allegations of a fight involving “guys with knives.”

Firearms cops descended on reports of a gang of men arguing in Runcorn earlier today, perhaps armed with knives.

At around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to Halton Lodge Avenue in connection with an apparent “dispute.”

The search for the group failed to “find any trace” of them.

On the first day of the family vacation, the father of two collapses and stops breathing.

When The Washington Newsday arrived at the location at around 2.30 p.m., a Cheshire and North Wales Armed Policing Alliance BMW and two dog units were parked on neighboring Pear Tree Avenue with a patrol car on Halton Lodge Avenue while responding to unrelated concerns of flooding in the neighborhood.

In order to prevent more unrest, a dispersion order has been issued for the entire region, which will last for 48 hours.

It is bounded by Boston Avenue, the Central Expressway, Heath Road, and the railway land alongside Clifton Road.

“At around 2pm on Tuesday, July 27, officers were alerted to reports of an altercation involving four individuals, potentially armed with knives, on Halton Lodge Avenue, in Runcorn,” a Cheshire Police spokesman said.

“Local policemen responded to the location and performed a search of the area with the assistance of the armed policing alliance and police dogs, but were unable to locate the males.

“A dispersal order has been issued in response to the event under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.”

“The order’s objective is to prevent anyone who has or is likely to act in an antisocial fashion from returning to a specific area for up to 24 hours, and officers and PCSOs (police community support officers) will use those powers to prevent any unrest.

“The order, which will be in effect for 48 hours, will encompass the areas of Boston Avenue, A533, the railway line adjacent to Clifton Road, and Heath Road, where a heightened police presence will be present.

“Anyone with information about the incident on Halton Lodge Avenue should phone Cheshire police on 101 and quote incident number IML 1047694.”