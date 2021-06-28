Armed cops detained two individuals and questioned them about a ‘gun find.’

Two guys in their 60s who were detained by armed cops have been released.

When authorities swooped on them in Kirkby on Sunday morning, they were at the center of spectacular scenes.

They were questioned and released under investigation after being detained on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

At before 9.20 a.m., Merseyside Police despatched an armed squad to Shevington’s Lane in response to complaints of suspicious behaviour.

According to a witness, cops directed the two guys to “lay down” after a carrier bag was “thrown” behind a telephone box.

A carrier bag was recovered by an officer at the site, according to video footage from the vicinity.

The item within would be forensically tested, according to a police spokesman.

They also stated that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.