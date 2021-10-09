Armed cops detained a Liverpool guy on the Eurostar for ‘wearing the wrong type of mask.’

Armed cops arrested a man believed to be from Liverpool aboard the Eurostar.

After a train management accused the passenger of “wearing the improper type of mask,” the London bound train was forced to make an emergency stop in Lille.

A man with a Scouse accent protests his innocence with uniformed officers in a video published with The Washington Newsday.

The unidentified man in his 40s was removed off the train by police following the footage.

He stated, ” “I’ve done nothing wrong and follow all coronavirus guidelines – this is ridiculous.

“I have no idea what this is about, except that a Eurostar employee has taken a big disliking to me and accused me of not wearing the appropriate mask.”

“Now I’ll be alone in France, when all I wanted to do was return home from a business trip. This is inhumane treatment. We should all be getting along instead of behaving this way.” After a 15-minute delay, the train resumed its journey to England, leaving the man stranded.

Other passengers also voiced their displeasure with the unplanned, unexpected halt in Northern France.

One person stated: “Why is Eurostar delaying hundreds of passengers by stopping its trains for a petty quarrel over one man’s mask?”

After the incident, the Eurostar manager stayed on the train and confirmed that she had reported him for “wearing the improper type of mask” to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

The man had been arrested, according to the police, but one of the policemen stated they didn’t know why.

“We don’t know why,” the officer added. “We’ll have to find out.”

The event began shortly after Eurostar 9031 departed Paris Gare du Nord at 1.13pm French time on Thursday, when the Eurostar manager got into a dispute with the man.

Except while eating or drinking, all Eurostar passengers are required to wear masks at all times.

The manager accused the man of violating health and safety laws since the black mask he was wearing was inappropriate, according to her.

The man was seated near a window by himself. “The summary has come to an end.”