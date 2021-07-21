Armed cops and bailiffs show up at Mum’s house to collect a £4,000 debt that wasn’t hers.

Armed police and bailiffs were sent to a Merseyside mother’s home over an overdue £4,000 debt that didn’t belong to her.

Heather McKay, of Huyton, was at home with two of her children when a bailiff arrived to collect a £4,000 electrical debt.

The mother-of-six claims the bailiff insisted on seeing her ID to confirm she wasn’t the person he was looking for, who had previously lived in the house in 2019.

On Friday, July 16, he contacted the cops after she urged him to leave.

“I’ve been living in the property for two years,” the 37-year-old told The Washington Newsday. Bailiffs arrived, looking for someone who isn’t me.

“I clarified that it wasn’t me or my name, and they informed me that a warrant had been issued. The bailiff inquired frequently, so he contacted the cops, who arrived.”

Heather reported two police cars and a riot van came “zooming down the road,” terrifying her two young children, ages 11 and three.

She claims her son has been having nightmares since the incident, and she is still upset about the situation.

“I’m still stressed, they remained for over an hour, and I had to call the school and beg them to keep my other kids there so they wouldn’t see what was going on,” Heather continued.

“It’s revolting; the cops came speeding down the road, fully armed; there were around seven officers.

“My 11-year-old son expressed his fear and anxiety. He’s experienced dreams and is suffering from a migraine. He was pacing up and down, obviously stressed.”

Heather claimed that the bailiff arrived with a Scottish Power employee who shut off her power and installed a meter.

She claimed she had no choice but to let them do it because they had a warrant in their possession, despite the fact that it was in the name of someone else.

“We had no choice but to let them do it because the cops insisted it was a court warrant no matter what my name was,” she explained.

“My son had to be taken care of.”Summary comes to an end.”