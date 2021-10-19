Armchair astronomers are needed to assist in the search for new planets.

The public is being enlisted to help evaluate five years’ worth of digital footage depicting some of the brightest lights in the sky as part of an online citizen initiative.

12 Planet Hunters Next-Generation Transit Search (NGTS) robotic telescopes at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile obtained the film.

The NGTS, which is a collaboration between Queen’s, the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge, the University of Leicester, the Geneva Observatory, the German Aerospace Center, the Universidad de Chile, the Universidad Catolica del Norte, and the European Southern Observatory, is a key partner of Queen’s University Belfast.

The initiative is being led by Dr. Meg Schwamb, an astronomer from Queen’s University Belfast’s School of Mathematics and Physics.

“If an exoplanet’s orbit is seen from Earth at just the correct angle, we may see the planet transit directly in front of its home star, which is known as a transit,” she stated.

“As a result, the planet blocks a portion of the brightness we see on a regular basis, and the star appears to dim significantly for a few hours.”

“Every ten seconds, the NGTS telescopes capture light from thousands of stars in the sky in search of planetary transit signatures.

“Computers are sifting through the NGTS data for the telltale repetitive dips in brightness caused by planet transits.” The automated algorithms generate a large number of potential candidate transit events, which the NGTS staff must analyze to determine if they are real or not.

“While the majority of the objects detected by the computers are not exoplanets, a small number of these candidates are fresh bona fide planet finds.”

Professor Christopher Watson, the deputy head of Queen’s School of Mathematics and Physics, said they need the public’s help sifting through the data indicated by their algorithms in order to look for probable hidden planets that were missed in the first examination.

“While the NGTS team will have located most of the planets in the data, volunteers may be the first on this planet to discover a brand-new world orbiting another star in our galaxy,” he said.

